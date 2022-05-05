History lesson: experts strive to avert past mistakes with new global market mechanism

Criticism abounds for carbon credits stemming from projects that do not result in any additional climate benefits, encouraging experts to figure out how the UN’s new crediting mechanism can avoid making the same mistakes in the post-2020 era.