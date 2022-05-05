Bluesource receives first ‘removal’-tagged IFM offsets, as market already bifurcating pricing

Published 23:10 on May 5, 2022 / Last updated at 23:10 on May 5, 2022

Offset project developer and retailer Bluesource on Thursday announced it has received the first offsets from improved forest management (IFM) projects explicitly tagged as removals, while voluntary carbon market (VCM) participants are already witnessing the price premium commanded by such credits over reduction-based units.