Canada’s central bank climate scenarios outline policy costs, risks

Published 14:49 on January 19, 2022 / Last updated at 14:49 on January 19, 2022 / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes / No Comments

The Bank of Canada has modelled a rising global carbon price aligned to the Paris Agreement temperature goals, outlining how the Canadian economy would need to be restructured to avoid the worst shocks that this would pose on the financial system.