California should raise 2030 LCFS target, add 2035 goal -researcher

Published 02:58 on December 4, 2021 / Last updated at 02:58 on December 4, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California regulator ARB should increase the 2030 carbon intensity (CI) reduction target for the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) as well as add a 2035 target, an academic told a conference Friday.