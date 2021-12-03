RFS Market: RIN prices dive below $1.00 as lower RVO reports resurface

US biofuel credit (RIN) values tumbled to two-month lows on Friday after several news outlets reported the EPA is slated to soon release lower Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) quotas in line with leaked volumes this fall.