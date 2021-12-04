California industrial allowance allocations decline in 2022 after COVID-affected year

Published 01:59 on December 4, 2021 / Last updated at 01:59 on December 4, 2021

California’s free carbon permit distributions to industrials dropped by roughly one third for 2022 after the coronavirus pandemic throttled production from some facilities, according to data from state regulator ARB published Friday.