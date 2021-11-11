NA Markets: New records set as CCAs target $34, RGGI eclipses $13

North American carbon prices continued to torch their recent all-time highs this week, with California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) failing to slow down before next week’s quarterly auction and RGGI Allowances (CCA) surpassing this year’s Cost Containment Reserve trigger level.