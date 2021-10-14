Several EU countries are overachieving in their national climate strategies, green groups and analysts said Thursday in findings that suggest the bloc could feasibly raise its 2030 emissions target higher to help meet global warming goals.
EU nations show signs of outpacing climate goals, bringing higher ambition within reach -study
Several EU countries are overachieving in their national climate strategies, green groups and analysts said Thursday in findings that suggest the bloc could feasibly raise its 2030 emissions target higher to help meet global warming goals.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.