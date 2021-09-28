Asia Pacific > ANALYSIS: Experts expect Japan to restrict voluntary offset access as it beefs up domestic mechanisms

ANALYSIS: Experts expect Japan to restrict voluntary offset access as it beefs up domestic mechanisms

Published 15:11 on September 28, 2021  /  Last updated at 15:11 on September 28, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Japan is likely to impose restrictions on the use of voluntary carbon credits from abroad as it wishes to steer offset demand towards domestic units that will help it meet its Paris Agreement obligations, according to observers.

Japan is likely to impose restrictions on the use of voluntary carbon credits from abroad as it wishes to steer offset demand towards domestic units that will help it meet its Paris Agreement obligations, according to observers.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software