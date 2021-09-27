VER demand to swell 50 times over to hit net zero -analysts

Published 22:50 on September 27, 2021

Demand for voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) will need to skyrocket by 2050 to hit net zero emissions, with carbon neutral liquified natural gas potentially providing an additional growth channel for the offset market, analysts at a major investment bank said Friday.