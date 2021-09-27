NA Markets: CCA, RGA prices hit new all-time highs amid continued speculative interest

Published 22:04 on September 27, 2021 / Last updated at 22:04 on September 27, 2021

California Carbon Allowances (CCA) and RGGI Allowances (RGA) set fresh all-time highs on Monday as a combination of speculative interest, near-term fundamentals, and bullish expectations caused prices to surge.