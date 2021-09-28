Brazilian business groups ask for compliance carbon market as legislation moves through Congress
Published 17:38 on September 28, 2021 / Last updated at 18:12 on September 28, 2021 / Americas, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments
A coalition of more than 100 Brazilian businesses called on Monday for the implementation of a regulated carbon market in the country, as lawmakers called for public hearings on a bill to operationalise a national cap-and-trade system.
