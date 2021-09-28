Americas > Brazilian business groups ask for compliance carbon market as legislation moves through Congress

Brazilian business groups ask for compliance carbon market as legislation moves through Congress

Published 17:38 on September 28, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:12 on September 28, 2021  /  Americas, South & Central, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A coalition of more than 100 Brazilian businesses called on Monday for the implementation of a regulated carbon market in the country, as lawmakers called for public hearings on a bill to operationalise a national cap-and-trade system.

A coalition of more than 100 Brazilian businesses called on Monday for the implementation of a regulated carbon market in the country, as lawmakers called for public hearings on a bill to operationalise a national cap-and-trade system.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software