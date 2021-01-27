EU Market: EUAs again recover from dip below €33 as oil gains lift markets
Published 22:03 on January 27, 2021 / Last updated at 01:45 on January 28, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs bounced back from below €33 for the second straight session on Wednesday, as a late hike in oil prices helped lift the energy complex, while data showed the number of new participants in the market continued to rise.
