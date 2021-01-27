EMEA > EU Market: EUAs again recover from dip below €33 as oil gains lift markets

EU Market: EUAs again recover from dip below €33 as oil gains lift markets

Published 22:03 on January 27, 2021  /  Last updated at 01:45 on January 28, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs bounced back from below €33 for the second straight session on Wednesday, as a late hike in oil prices helped lift the energy complex, while data showed the number of new participants in the market continued to rise.

