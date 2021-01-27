Africa > Voluntary carbon market taskforce report targets quality, standardisation

High-integrity offsets and standardised over-the-counter contracts should factor into efforts to scale up the voluntary carbon market (VCM), according to a roadmap published Wednesday by UN climate finance envoy Mark Carney’s private-sector taskforce.

