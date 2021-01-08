EU Market: EUAs break new ground above €35 as cold lifts energy prices
Published 19:14 on January 8, 2021 / Last updated at 22:00 on January 8, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs advanced to a new record above €35 on Friday as cold weather continued to support carbon’s massive rally while auction supply remains paused.
