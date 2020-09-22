Carbon Taxes > EU carbon prices to double on raised 2030 climate target, €100 possible from other reforms -analysts

EU carbon prices to double on raised 2030 climate target, €100 possible from other reforms -analysts

Published 23:19 on September 22, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:37 on September 22, 2020  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU carbon prices will average €57 over the next decade, or double current prices, analysts forecast, modelling a scenario where the bloc adopts a 55% emissions reduction target for 2030 and does not implement any other supply-tightening changes.

