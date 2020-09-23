ANALYSIS: Adding sinks to EU’s 2030 emissions goal unlikely to let other sectors off hook
Published 13:53 on September 23, 2020 / Last updated at 13:53 on September 23, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The proposed inclusion of carbon sinks under the EU's 2030 climate plans is unlikely to give emitters much wriggle room as the effect of Brexit and other shifts make the bloc's overall reduction goal harder to reach.
