Swiss-EU ETS trading link to launch in late September with 10 transfer windows for 2020

Published 22:50 on August 5, 2020

The physical link between Switzerland’s carbon market and the EU ETS will become operational in late September, the European Commission has announced, though it will initially be comprised of 10 one-day transfer windows scattered through the remainder of this year.