EU opens call for projects under €1 bln Innovation Fund

Published 16:15 on July 3, 2020 / Last updated at 17:08 on July 3, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The European Commission on Friday launched the first call for projects under the Innovation Fund, after the timeline for auctioning the initial 50 million EUAs to finance the scheme was released this week.