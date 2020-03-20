California and Quebec to offer 66.2 million allowances at May sale

Published 19:22 on March 20, 2020 / Last updated at 19:28 on March 20, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The second quarterly WCI carbon auction of the year on May 20 will feature 66.2 current and future vintage permits available for purchase, as the coronavirus pandemic and economic fallout raise concerns that the sale will be undersubscribed for the first time in three years.