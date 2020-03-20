California carbon allowances collapse to 2016 floor price on more panic selling

Published 17:27 on March 20, 2020 / Last updated at 18:13 on March 20, 2020

California Carbon Allowances (CCA) retreated beneath $13.00 on Friday morning as rising concerns about plummeting WCI-capped emissions and higher margin rates forced additional selling.