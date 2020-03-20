California Carbon Allowances (CCA) retreated beneath $13.00 on Friday morning as rising concerns about plummeting WCI-capped emissions and higher margin rates forced additional selling.
California carbon allowances collapse to 2016 floor price on more panic selling
California Carbon Allowances (CCA) retreated beneath $13.00 on Friday morning as rising concerns about plummeting WCI-capped emissions and higher margin rates forced additional selling.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.