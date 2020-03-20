Financial entities make first significant CCA holdings cut as pandemic fears grow -data

Speculators trimmed their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings by nearly 10 million allowances earlier this week amid growing concerns about a coronavirus pandemic reducing compliance demand under the WCI-linked carbon market, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data.