California fuel emissions through September remain on par with 2018, as power continues to dip

Published 21:54 on January 6, 2020 / Last updated at 21:54 on January 6, 2020

California’s on-road diesel and gasoline consumption through Sep. 2019 held only slightly above levels from the previous year, likely resulting in stagnant ETS-covered annual emissions, state data suggested.