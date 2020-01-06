US airline JetBlue to offset all domestic flight emissions

Published 17:59 on January 6, 2020 / Last updated at 17:59 on January 6, 2020 / Aviation/CORSIA, International, REDD, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Low-cost US airline JetBlue announced Monday that it will purchase carbon credits to offset emissions from all its domestic flights beginning in July, while also expanding its sustainable aviation fuel usage.