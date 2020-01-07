US coal power declines drive 2.1% emission cut in 2019 -report

Published 16:22 on January 7, 2020 / Last updated at 16:22 on January 7, 2020

US emissions reversed course in 2019 on a record plunge in coal-fired generation, but flat or rising discharges from other sources leave the country far off track from meeting its UN Paris Agreement goals, according to preliminary estimates published Tuesday.