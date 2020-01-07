WCI speculators’ carbon holdings dip with December expiry

Published 21:07 on January 7, 2020 / Last updated at 21:59 on January 7, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Speculators' carbon allowance holdings in the WCI-linked ETS dipped to a three-month low at the end of the year, but the group still holds significant length in the California-Quebec cap-and-trade market, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data.