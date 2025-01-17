Gabon launches sovereign carbon initiative with $17/t “contribution”, CORSIA-linked offsetting provisions
Published 22:47 on January 17, 2025 / Last updated at 22:47 on January 17, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Shipping, Voluntary
Forest-rich Gabon has launched a sovereign carbon initiative that will require air travel and shipping operators to pay a $17-per-tonne emissions "contribution" to cover some of their climate impact from journeys to and from the African country, as well as provisions linked to offsetting using CORSIA-eligible credits.
Forest-rich Gabon has launched a sovereign carbon initiative that will require air travel and shipping operators to pay a $17-per-tonne emissions "contribution" to cover some of their climate impact from journeys to and from the African country, as well as provisions linked to offsetting using CORSIA-eligible credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.