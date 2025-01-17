Gabon launches sovereign carbon initiative with $17/t “contribution”, CORSIA-linked offsetting provisions

Forest-rich Gabon has launched a sovereign carbon initiative that will require air travel and shipping operators to pay a $17-per-tonne emissions "contribution" to cover some of their climate impact from journeys to and from the African country, as well as provisions linked to offsetting using CORSIA-eligible credits.