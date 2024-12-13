Americas > Verra calls on UN body to re-evaluate carbon credit exclusions from CORSIA Phase 1

Published 11:30 on December 13, 2024  /  Last updated at 11:30 on December 13, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Verra has questioned ICAO’s decision to exclude various of its methodologies for phase one of the aviation emission scheme CORSIA, including its newly improved methodologies for REDD avoided deforestation and afforestation, reforestation and vegetation, as well as cookstoves and carbon capture and storage.
