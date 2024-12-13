Asia Pacific > CN Markets: CEAs drop below 100 yuan, trading volumes surge

CN Markets: CEAs drop below 100 yuan, trading volumes surge

Published 11:19 on December 13, 2024  /  Last updated at 11:19 on December 13, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, China

China’s national carbon market saw allowance prices drop below the 100-yuan ($13.74) mark over the past week amid selling pressure, but trading remained robust as emitters rushed to meet the end-of-month compliance deadline.
China’s national carbon market saw allowance prices drop below the 100-yuan ($13.74) mark over the past week amid selling pressure, but trading remained robust as emitters rushed to meet the end-of-month compliance deadline.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.