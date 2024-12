IEA pitches ‘new industrial masterplan for Europe’ focused on clean tech

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Europe still has a chance to compete with China and the US on clean technologies like offshore wind, power grids, heat pumps, and electrolysers, provided it can make the right decisions and act swiftly, according to the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA).