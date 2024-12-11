IEA pitches ‘new industrial masterplan for Europe’ focused on clean tech

Published 13:19 on December 11, 2024 / Frédéric Simon

Europe still has a chance to compete with China and the US on clean technologies like offshore wind, power grids, heat pumps, and electrolysers, provided it can make the right decisions and act swiftly, according to the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA).