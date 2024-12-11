INTERVIEW: Biodiversity credit offsets require “unprecedentedly strict regulation”

Published 14:07 on December 11, 2024 / Last updated at 14:07 on December 11, 2024 / Thomas Cox / Biodiversity, EMEA

Biodiversity credit markets are unlikely to be effective for nature if they function as offsets, as they will require an excessive amount of regulation to check they are achieving credible gains for nature, according to a group of UK academics.