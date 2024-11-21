PREVIEW: UN plastic talks enter last stretch amid outcry over weak draft agreement

Published 07:00 on November 21, 2024 / Last updated at 13:30 on November 19, 2024 / Giada Ferraglioni and Sergio Colombo / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, Other APAC

Negotiations on the first-ever global treaty aimed at tackling plastic pollution enter the final stretch next week amid calls for raising ambition levels, as observers have largely deemed the latest draft text of the agreement as lacking in crucial actions.