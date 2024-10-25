Australian regulator publishes Safeguard facilities’ emissions intensity data

Published 10:33 on October 25, 2024 / Last updated at 10:33 on October 25, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia

The Clean Energy Regulator (CER) has published new emissions intensity data (EID) for facilities covered under the reformed Safeguard Mechanism in the lead up to the next compliance deadline in March, a move which experts said would help provide a guide on how many below baseline credits facilities are likely to generate.