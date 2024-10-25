Asia Pacific > CN Markets: CEAs touch fresh all-time high, liquidity remains stable

CN Markets: CEAs touch fresh all-time high, liquidity remains stable

Published 12:22 on October 25, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:22 on October 25, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, China

Prices in China’s national emissions market hit a fresh all-time high over the past week amid stable trading volumes, buoyed by growing compliance demand. 
Prices in China’s national emissions market hit a fresh all-time high over the past week amid stable trading volumes, buoyed by growing compliance demand. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.