Asia Pacific > Regulator approves 18 projects for J-Credit scheme

Regulator approves 18 projects for J-Credit scheme

Published 09:50 on October 25, 2024  /  Last updated at 09:50 on October 25, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Japan

Japan has given the green light to the registration of 18 projects under the J-Credit scheme, which are capable of generating nearly 1.2 million carbon credits over their lifetimes.
Japan has given the green light to the registration of 18 projects under the J-Credit scheme, which are capable of generating nearly 1.2 million carbon credits over their lifetimes.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.