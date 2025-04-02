FEATURE: New round of NDCs ‘unprecedented opportunity’ to integrate nature into climate action
Published 08:00 on April 2, 2025 / Last updated at 14:18 on April 1, 2025 / Sergio Colombo / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, Climate Talks, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
The update of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement poses an unprecedented opportunity to integrate nature protection into countries' climate strategies, as early submissions have sparked hope despite the need for stronger targets, experts told Carbon Pulse.
The update of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement poses an unprecedented opportunity to integrate nature protection into countries' climate strategies, as early submissions have sparked hope despite the need for stronger targets, experts told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register
today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer
.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.