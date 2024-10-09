CFEL2024: UK hopes to kickstart removals by bringing them into ETS
Published 18:17 on October 9, 2024 / Last updated at 18:17 on October 9, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
The UK’s plan to integrate greenhouse gas removals into its Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) is designed to boost demand for credits at a time when the UK market faces turbulence and uncertainty, speakers said at Carbon Forward Expo London on Wednesday.
