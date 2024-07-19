Asia driving global surge in electricity demand as EU industrial slump drags on -IEA
Published 08:08 on July 19, 2024 / Last updated at 08:08 on July 19, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, EU ETS, International
Global demand for electricity is on track to be among the highest in two decades this year, driven by EVs and a solar boom in China, while demand in Europe remains depressed in the aftermath of the 2022 energy crisis, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Global demand for electricity is on track to be among the highest in two decades this year, driven by EVs and a solar boom in China, while demand in Europe remains depressed in the aftermath of the 2022 energy crisis, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.