PREVIEW: India heads to the polls as ruling party promises more of the same, lacks specifics on climate policies
Published 07:47 on April 18, 2024 / Last updated at 07:47 on April 18, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
India is one of the most vulnerable countries to global warming, but neither the political parties nor the voters have climate change issues high up on their agenda as the world’s largest democracy begins its elections on Apr. 19.
