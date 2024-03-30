FEATURE: First deliverables from voluntary carbon market standards’ collaboration coming in Q3, but bigger challenges lay ahead

The first deliverables from a collaboration between some of the world’s largest voluntary carbon market (VCM) standards are expected to arrive in Q3 this year, and “more complicated pieces” to come in 2025, but the alliance faces larger challenges - some existential - on the road ahead.