Japan aims at international impact in nature positive strategy

Japan has released a Nature Positive Economy Transition Strategy, taking aim at creating impact well outside its own borders and including the use of carbon and biodiversity credits.

Produced jointly by four ministries, the strategy outlines a number of measures that will be taken to assist companies in becoming nature positive, both in their domestic activities and in their international supply chains, and to help meet Japan’s commitments under the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF).

“Through the implementation of this strategy, we will create a ‘nature positive economy’ in which individual companies shift to a nature positive management, minimise the burden on the value chain, and maximise their contribution to nature through products and services,” an environment ministry announcement said.

“This strategy is intended to clearly demonstrate that nature positive initiatives are not just an increase in cost for companies, but an opportunity that will lead to new economic growth rooted in natural capital, and to encourage companies to put them into practice.”

Much of the strategy is focused at primary industries, such as agriculture, forestry, and fishing, but also includes broader elements, such as hazardous substances management, infrastructure support, subsidy structure, and the backing of nature technology startups.

Japan’s nature and biodiversity challenges differ from most other nations in that its economic structure and ageing population means rural areas are considered under-used rather than over-exploited, and there is in many cases a lack of resources in managing and overseeing natural capital.

As well, given the country’s heavy reliance on imported goods, the strategy aims at greening international supply chains, especially in Asia.

The government has over the last few years launched a number of green finance and other initiatives taking aim at sustainable development across the broader continent, in particular Southeast Asia, and the nature positive strategy will build on those, it said.

That will include expanding the forestry part of the domestic J-Credit carbon offset programme, and bringing more forestry and agriculture projects into the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), with which Japan has 29 partner countries worldwide, many of them in Asia.

It will also work to expand its fledgling domestic blue carbon scheme.

A Nature Positive Economy Study Group with representatives from major corporations and academics has been involved in developing the strategy, and going forward this group will consider the use of biodiversity credits and offsets, the documents said.

“In addition to considering the ideal form of a crediting or offsetting system in Japan, while also paying attention to the relationship with carbon crediting and carbon offsetting, the project will promote information dissemination to increase literacy related to offsetting and crediting so that Japanese companies that wish to use foreign or global offsetting schemes can do so appropriately,” it said.

That will include continuing Japanese involvement in the International Advisory Panel on Biodiversity Credits, an initiative launched last year by the UK and French governments that will release a draft foundation for a global biodiversity market at CBD COP16 in Colombia in October.

The East Asian nation will also continue to develop its domestic Other Effective area-based Conservation Efforts (OECM) programme, under which it certifies areas conserved by local governments, companies, and organisations, and issues ‘biodiversity support certificates’ to those who support them.

By Stian Reklev – stian@carbon-pulse.com

