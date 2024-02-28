Guyana to sell first carbon credits eligible for current phase of UN CORSIA aviation offsetting scheme
Published 21:37 on February 28, 2024 / Last updated at 21:43 on February 28, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, US, Voluntary
Guyana will become the first country to see millions of its voluntary carbon credits deemed eligible and made available for global buyers in current phase of the UN's CORSIA international aviation offsetting scheme.
