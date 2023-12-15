CN Markets: CEA trading volume continues to drop amid lukewarm demand
Published 08:19 on December 15, 2023 / Last updated at 09:17 on December 15, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China
Weekly trading volumes in China's national carbon market continued to shrink over the past week due to slowing compliance demand, with participants saying most regulated entities have now surrendered their permits for 2021 and 2022 compliance.
