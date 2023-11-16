Egyptian parliament proposes, falters on carbon pricing as COP27 presidency nears end

Published 20:15 on November 16, 2023 / Last updated at 20:15 on November 16, 2023 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Carbon Taxes, EMEA, Middle East, Voluntary

The Egyptian Senate has wrapped up several days of deliberations on whether to establish carbon pricing in the country, with the government approaching handover of its year-long presidency of the UN climate negotiations with little sign of progress on its pledges for the topic.