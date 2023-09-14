EU lawmakers adopt position on critical raw materials act

The EU's Critical Raw Materials Act will accelerate the path towards the bloc's resource sovereignty and competitiveness, according to members of the European Parliament on Thursday after voting on a united position to take forward into negotiations with member states on a bill designed to reduce the bloc’s dependency on imports of the raw materials indispensable for clean technology.