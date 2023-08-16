ANALYSIS: Hedging offers EUAs near-term support but weak demand signals to keep price pressure on

Published August 16, 2023 / Roy Manuell

An uptick in the forward hedging of EU carbon allowances is likely to have accounted for some of the recent strength in benchmark EUA prices, but analysts point to a bearish remainder of 2023 as power and industrial emissions continue to wane and coal-to-gas fuel switching is also likely to weaken demand.