ANALYSIS: Hedging offers EUAs near-term support but weak demand signals to keep price pressure on

An uptick in the forward hedging of EU carbon allowances is likely to have accounted for some of the recent strength in benchmark EUA prices, but analysts point to a bearish remainder of 2023 as power and industrial emissions continue to wane and coal-to-gas fuel switching is also likely to weaken demand.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.