UK backs AI for industrial decarbonisation with funding for innovation and R&D

Published 11:54 on August 16, 2023 / Last updated at 11:54 on August 16, 2023 / Bryony Collins

The UK government is investing several million pounds in accelerating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce the carbon footprint of industry, with funding for AI projects dedicated to improving renewable energy generation and support for a UK-based research centre focused on using AI for decarbonisation.