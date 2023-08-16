UK backs AI for industrial decarbonisation with funding for innovation and R&D

The UK government is investing several million pounds in accelerating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce the carbon footprint of industry, with funding for AI projects dedicated to improving renewable energy generation and support for a UK-based research centre focused on using AI for decarbonisation.
