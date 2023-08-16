EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs set new 2-week high as data shows rise in funds’ net short positioning

Euro Markets: EUAs set new 2-week high as data shows rise in funds’ net short positioning

Published 17:14 on August 16, 2023  /  Last updated at 17:58 on August 16, 2023  / Alessandro Vitelli /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

European carbon prices climbed to another August high on Wednesday as positioning data showed speculative investors had increased their net short position last week, while energy prices were modestly lower on profit taking after Tuesday's sharp increases.

European carbon prices climbed to another August high on Wednesday as positioning data showed speculative investors had increased their net short position last week, while energy prices were modestly lower on profit taking after Tuesday’s sharp increases.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software