An Indian start-up has raised $4 million in a seed round as it seeks to expand its operations in boosting nature-based projects in South Asia, it announced on Friday.
Indian startup raises $4 mln to boost climate tech for nature-based projects
An Indian start-up has raised $4 million in a seed round as it seeks to expand its operations in South Asia, it announced on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.