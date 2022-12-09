An Australian market firm has updated its base case spot price forecast for Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCU) in light of the expected changes to the Safeguard Mechanism, as a policy watcher urged the government to expand the scope of scheme’s design.
AU Market: Safeguard Mechanism to create fundamentally bullish spot price forecast, analyst firm says
